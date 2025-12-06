John Blackwell scores 30 to guide Wisconsin to 96-76 victory over Marquette.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — John Blackwell scored 30 points and Wisconsin cruised to a 96-76 victory over Marquette on Saturday.

Blackwell made 8 of 17 shots, including 6 of 12 from 3-point range, and 8 of 10 free throws for the Badgers (7-2), who improve to 6-0 at home.

Andrew Rohde had 17 points and four steals for Wisconsin. Nick Boyd added 15 points, five rebounds and four assists. Nolan Winter totaled 13 points and 13 rebounds, while freshman Aleksas Bieliauskas finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds. It was the fifth double-double this season for Winter and the first for Bieliauskas.

Adrien Stevens had 15 points to lead Marquette (5-5). Chase Ross had 12 points, while Nigel James Jr. scored 11 and grabbed six rebounds. Royce Parham added 10 points off the bench.

Blackwell hit four 3-pointers in the first half and scored 20 to lead Wisconsin to a 43-31 lead at the break. Rohde scored 10 as the Badgers’ duo did most of the damage. Ross had nine points to lead Marquette, which shot 31.4% overall and made 4 of 16 from beyond the arc before halftime.

Nick Boyd buried a 3 to begin the second half and Wisconsin’s lead never fell below double digits.

Up next

Wisconsin: At Nebraska on Wednesday for Cornhuskers’ Big Ten Conference opener.

Marquette: At No. 1 Purdue on Saturday.

