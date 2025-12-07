No. 24 Oklahoma State women pile up points, records in 133-46 rout of Mississippi Valley State

Stailee Heard scored 26 points and Micah Gray added 21 to lead No. 24 Oklahoma State to a record-setting 133-46 victory over outmatched Mississippi Valley State on Saturday.

Among the program records the Cowgirls set are 133 points in a game, 44 points in a quarter and largest margin of victory (87). It was the third time this season they increased their record for points in a game.

The Cowgirls shot 67% overall, including 15-for-31 on 3-pointers. They made 30 of 36 two-point tries (83%).

Seven players scored in double figures for OSU (10-1). Lena Girardi scored 18 points and Haleigh Timmer 15. Three players — Amari Whiting, Achol Akot and Jadyn Wooten scored 12 each. Wooten, who does not start, had 13 assists and five steals. Timmer also had five steals among OSU’s total of 19.

Kylah McCullers had 14 points for the Delta Devils (1-7).

Oklahoma State led 24-14 after the first quarter. The Cowgirls then scored the first 16 points of the second quarter to lead 40-14. By the end of the quarter they had scored 44 points and led 68-27.

Oklahoma State shot 62% in the first half, including 9 of 18 from 3-point range. MVSU had 14 turnovers, leading to Oklahoma State’s 20-2 advantage in points after turnovers. Oklahoma State outscored the Delta Devils 65-19 in the second half.

Up next

Oklahoma State: vs. Oklahoma in Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Mississippi Valley State: at Mercer on Dec. 14

