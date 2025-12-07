Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Fog
44.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Staton-McCray and Fisher score 16 points each, lead Seton Hall over Kansas State 78-67

Sponsored by:
By AP News

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — AJ Staton-McCray and Elijah Fisher scored 16 points apiece, and Seton Hall built a double-digit lead early in the second half to cruise past Kansas State 78-67 on Saturday in a rare matchup.

Adam Clark scored five points and Fisher added four as Seton Hall closed the first half on a 9-3 surge for a 35-29 halftime advantage. The Pirates opened the second half on a 22-6 run and led 51-35.

K-State pulled within 62-54 with about six minutes left but didn’t get closer.

Staton-McCray was just 3 of 15 from the floor but made all nine of his free-throw attempts. Fisher was 5-of-9 shooting. Najai Hines added 11 points and Clark finished with 10 for Seton Hall (9-1).

Khamari McGriff scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Kansas State (5-4), which shot 37% (23 of 62) and missed 20 of its 35 free-throw attempts.

The Wildcats have lost four straight.

Seton Hall earned a 34-29 win over K-State on Dec. 30, 1940 in the only previous meeting. The win was in the midst of the Pirates’ program-record 41-game winning streak that spanned 1939-41.

Up next

Kansas State plays at home against Mississippi Valley State on Monday.

Seton Hall will look to extend a four-game win streak with a home game against Rutgers on Saturday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.