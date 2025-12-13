Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
39.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

UC Davis visits Oregon after Shelstad’s 20-point performance

Sponsored by:
By AP News

UC Davis Aggies (5-3, 0-1 Big West) at Oregon Ducks (4-5, 0-2 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -12.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon faces UC Davis after Jackson Shelstad scored 20 points in Oregon’s 74-63 loss to the UCLA Bruins.

The Ducks have gone 4-1 in home games. Oregon is 2-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Aggies are 1-3 on the road. UC Davis is eighth in the Big West scoring 77.0 points per game and is shooting 47.5%.

Oregon is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 43.4% UC Davis allows to opponents. UC Davis has shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 44.9% shooting opponents of Oregon have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shelstad is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Ducks. TK Simpkins is averaging 13.0 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 43.5%.

Nils Cooper is averaging 17.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Aggies. Connor Sevilla is averaging 14.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.