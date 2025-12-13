Skip to main content
Utah Valley squares off against UCSB

By AP News

UCSB Gauchos (8-2, 2-0 Big West) vs. Utah Valley Wolverines (7-3)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -4.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB and Utah Valley square off in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Wolverines have a 7-3 record in non-conference play. Utah Valley scores 82.2 points while outscoring opponents by 16.5 points per game.

The Gauchos have a 6-2 record in non-conference play. UCSB is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Utah Valley makes 52.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than UCSB has allowed to its opponents (46.1%). UCSB has shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points greater than the 38.3% shooting opponents of Utah Valley have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Holcombe is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Wolverines. Tyler Hendricks is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Aidan Mahaney is shooting 47.0% and averaging 15.6 points for the Gauchos. Colin Smith is averaging 13.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

