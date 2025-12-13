Delaware hosts CSU Northridge after Hughes’ 25-point showing

CSU Northridge Matadors (5-5, 1-1 Big West) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (3-6)

Newark, Delaware; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin’ Blue Hens -2.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge visits Delaware after Larry Hughes Jr. scored 25 points in CSU Northridge’s 89-87 victory over the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 1-2 in home games. Delaware has a 1-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Matadors are 1-3 on the road. CSU Northridge has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Delaware’s average of 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game CSU Northridge allows. CSU Northridge has shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Delaware have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Bliss is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Blue Hens, while averaging 14.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.9 steals. Macon Emory is shooting 53.8% and averaging 14.3 points.

Hughes is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, while averaging 18.4 points and 1.8 steals. Josh O’Garro is averaging 14.2 points and 9.9 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press