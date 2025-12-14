Storr’s 21 points helps Ole Miss end four-game skid with 71-67 win over Southern Miss

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — AJ Storr scored 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting and reserve Kezza Giffa led a Mississippi bench surge with 13 points and the Rebels beat Southern Miss 71-67 on Saturday.

Giffa shot 4-for-6, fellow reserve Patton Pinkins scored 12 points and Malik Dia 11 for Ole Miss (6-4), which ended a four-game losing streak.

Despite shooting 29% (5 of 17) from 3-point range, Ole Miss finished 49% (24 of 49) overall and got a critical 29-point bench effort.

Isaac Taveras scored 20 points and Tylik Weeks 18 for the Golden Eagles (6-5), which committed 14 turnovers to just eight for Ole Miss.

Dylan Brumfield made a pair of foul shots to get Southern Miss within 67-64 with 18 seconds left before Giffa sank two foul shots and Ilias Kamardine made a pair with six seconds left to seal it.

Brumfield made 1 of 2 foul shots to get Southern Miss within 55-51 with 5:19 left. Pinkins countered with a 3 and Storr added a layup to make the lead nine.

The Golden Eagles went on a 9-4 spurt with the help of a three-point play from Djahi Binet with 1:47 left and six points from Taveras to get within 64-60.

Ole Miss pushed its all-time series lead to 21-6.

Up Next

Southern Miss: Hosts Louisiana on Thursday.

Ole Miss: Hosts Alabama A&M on Wednesday.

___

