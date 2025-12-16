Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Light Fog
40.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Portland plays Oregon following Williams’ 20-point game

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Portland Pilots (7-4) at Oregon Ducks (5-5, 0-2 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland plays Oregon after Cameron Williams scored 20 points in Portland’s 88-78 win over the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Ducks are 5-1 in home games. Oregon averages 76.0 points while outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The Pilots are 0-2 on the road. Portland is fourth in the WCC with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Joel Foxwell averaging 4.1.

Oregon’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 10.5 per game Portland gives up. Portland averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Oregon gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Shelstad is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Ducks. TK Simpkins is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Mikah Ballew is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pilots, while averaging 12.1 points. Timo George is averaging 13 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.