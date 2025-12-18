Skip to main content
Heimbrodt leads Seattle U over UC Davis 79-78

By AP News

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Will Heimbrodt scored 20 points and sealed the victory with a free throw with two seconds left as Seattle U knocked off UC Davis 79-78 on Wednesday.

Heimbrodt also contributed four blocks for the Redhawks (9-2). Junseok Yeo scored 15 points and added nine rebounds. Austin Maurer shot 5 of 10 from the field and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Isaiah Chappell finished with 20 points for the Aggies (5-5). Brayden Fagbemi added 15 points, four assists and three steals for UC Davis. Connor Sevilla had 15 points.

Yeo put up 11 points in the first half for Seattle U and the halftime score was 43-43. Heimbrodt put up 10 points in the second half for Seattle U, including the second of two free throws for the victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

