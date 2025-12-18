Heimbrodt leads Seattle U over UC Davis 79-78

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Will Heimbrodt scored 20 points and sealed the victory with a free throw with two seconds left as Seattle U knocked off UC Davis 79-78 on Wednesday.

Heimbrodt also contributed four blocks for the Redhawks (9-2). Junseok Yeo scored 15 points and added nine rebounds. Austin Maurer shot 5 of 10 from the field and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Isaiah Chappell finished with 20 points for the Aggies (5-5). Brayden Fagbemi added 15 points, four assists and three steals for UC Davis. Connor Sevilla had 15 points.

Yeo put up 11 points in the first half for Seattle U and the halftime score was 43-43. Heimbrodt put up 10 points in the second half for Seattle U, including the second of two free throws for the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press