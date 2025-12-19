Rucker surpasses 4,000 yards receiving as Arkansas State defeats Missouri State 34-28 in Xbox Bowl

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Corey Rucker racked up 166 yards receiving and a score, Jaylen Raynor threw for 288 yards and three touchdowns, and Arkansas State took down Missouri State 34-28 in the inaugural Xbox Bowl on Thursday night.

Rucker ends his collegiate career with 4,111 yards, ranked 21st in FBS. He is Arkansas State’s career leader in both receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

The Red Wolves (7-6), appearing in their third straight bowl game, took control in the first half. They scored on four straight drives to open the game, as Raynor connected with Jaylen Bonelli on a 7-yard touchdown grab to open the scoring.

Rucker reeled in a 71-yard receiving score to cap off a four-play, 95-yard drive late in the first quarter. Missouri State struck back on a 39-yard reception by Dash Luke to cut the lead to 14-7.

Chauncy Cobb had a 4-yard grab to send the Red Wolves into halftime up 24-7.

The Bears (7-6) climbed back thanks to touchdowns from Ramone Green Jr., Luke, and Jmariyae Robinson in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to finish the comeback.

Luke led with 169 yards receiving on seven catches, and Jacob Clark threw for 349 yards and four scores.

The Red Wolves won their second straight bowl game for the first time since 2013-14. Arkansas State is 6-7 in bowl games since returning to the FBS level in 1992.

