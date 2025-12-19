Skip to main content
No. 1 Arizona Wildcats and the San Diego State Aztecs square off in Phoenix, Arizona

By AP News

San Diego State Aztecs (6-3, 1-0 MWC) vs. Arizona Wildcats (10-0)

Phoenix; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Arizona faces San Diego State at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Wildcats are 10-0 in non-conference play. Arizona scores 90.0 points while outscoring opponents by 22.6 points per game.

The Aztecs are 5-3 in non-conference play. San Diego State is fourth in the MWC scoring 81.8 points per game and is shooting 48.0%.

Arizona averages 90.0 points, 15.6 more per game than the 74.4 San Diego State gives up. San Diego State averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Arizona allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koa Peat is shooting 55.7% and averaging 14.3 points for the Wildcats. Dwayne Aristode is averaging 6.2 points.

BJ Davis is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Aztecs. Reese Dixon-Waters is averaging 11.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

