Chea’s late basket sends 25th-ranked Princeton women past George Mason 71-69

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Madison St. Rose scored 19 points and Ashley Chea’s basket as time expired sent 25th ranked Princeton past George Mason 71-69 in overtime on Saturday.

Olivia Hutcherson scored 17 points and Skye Belker and Chea scored 11 apiece. Fadima Hall grabbed 10 rebounds for the Tigers (11-1) who have won nine straight.

Zahira Walton scored 18 points, Kennedy Harris 17 and Louis Volker 12 for George Mason (6-6). Hawa Komara grabbed 10 rebounds.

Princeton used a 7-0 run in the final 23 seconds of regulation to force the extra session. The Patriots’ Page Greenburg committed a turnover with 14 seconds left, and Walton fouled Toby Nweke with eight seconds remaining in regulation for a Princeton three-point play to tie it.

The Tigers extended their 34-27 halftime lead with a 7-0 run to start a third quarter which later saw Princeton fail to score in spans of 3 1/2-minutes and almost two minutes.

Walton’s 3-pointer with 1:26 remaining in the third reduced the Patriots deficit to 45-37 and started a 12-2 George Mason run that continued into the fourth quarter and put the Patriots up 46-45 with 8:32 left.

Up Next

Princeton hosts San Diego on Monday.

George Mason hosts Temple on Monday.

