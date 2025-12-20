Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
60.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Washington, Fleming and Reeves each score 20 as Georgia Tech beats Lafayette 95-81

Sponsored by:
By AP News

ATLANTA (AP) — Lamar Washington had 20 points, 10 assists and three steals, Akai Fleming and Kowacie Reeves Jr. also scored 20 points, and Georgia Tech beat Lafayette 95-81 on Saturday.

Fleming made 11 of 12 from the free-throw line and Reeves finished with nine rebounds. Peyton Marshall scored 10 for Georgia Tech (7-4).

Mark Butler had 20 points and eight assists, and Caleb Williams also finished with 20 points to go with six assists for Lafayette (3-10). Andrew Phillips scored 15 points and Christian Humphrey-Rembert added 12 and eight rebounds.

Washington and Chas Kelley III each hit a 3-pointer before Marshall threw down a dunk that capped a tiebreaking 12-0 run almost nine minutes into the game and the Yellow Jackets never trailed again.

Phillips hit a 3-pointer and Butler followed with a layup that trimmed Lafayette’s deficit to a point with 14:48 left in the second half. Shareef Jackson’s layup about three minutes later made it 61-59 but Georgia Tech scored 14 of the next 18 points to pull away.

The Yellow Jackets made 30 of 60 from the field, shot 56% (9 of 16) from behind the arc, and hit 87% from the free-throw line, where they outscored Lafayette 26-10.

Up next

Lafayette opens Patriot League play at home against Colgate on New Year’s Eve.

Georgia Tech hosts Florida A&M on Friday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.