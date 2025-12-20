Christian Gurdak scores last and Virginia Tech edges Elon 82-81 in overtime

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Christian Gurdak made the go-ahead layup with 10 seconds remaining in overtime and Virginia Tech overcame a 19-point deficit to beat Elon 82-81 on Saturday.

There were seven lead changes in overtime, the last on Gurdak’s layup. A steal by Ben Hammond gave the Hokies the ball with five seconds left and Elon fouled Izaiah Pasha, who missed two free throws with four seconds remaining. Pasha then blocked Bryson Cokley’s desperation 3-pointer to end it.

Neither team led by more than a point in the last four minutes of overtime.

Amani Hansberry had 20 points and 14 rebounds, Gurdak scored 17 points, Hammond 15, Pasha 11 and Jaden Schutt 10 for the Hokies (10-2).

Chandler Cuthrell scored 18 points, Isaac Harrell 16 and Kacper Klaczek 11 for Elon (7-5).

Harrell opened the game with two 3-pointers and the Phoenix never trailed in the first half. A 12-0 run gave them a 35-16 lead near the 7-minute mark, but they managed only eight points the rest of the half. The Hokies scored the last 11 points of the half to get within 43-35 at the break.

A 3-pointer by Cokley put the Phoenix up 53-41 with 14 minutes left in regulation. Virginia Tech went ahead for the first time when Hansberry scored in the paint for a 63-62 lead with 5 1/2 minutes left.

There were three more ties in regulation, the last at 72 when Hansberry hit a jumper with 28 seconds remaining.

Up next

Virginia Tech visits Virginia New Year’s Eve.

Elon hosts Greensboro College Monday. ___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball