Ferris State wins fourth NCAA Division II championship in five seasons, defeating Harding 42-21

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Will Bower threw for two touchdowns and rushed for three more as Ferris State won its fourth NCAA Division II championship in the past five years, taking down Harding 42-21 on Saturday.

The Bulldogs, ranked first in the AFCA coaches’ poll, conclude their season at 16-0 (7—0 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) and stretch their win streak to 30 consecutive games, last losing on Aug. 31, 2024.

Bower scored two rushing touchdowns in the first quarter to put the Bulldogs up 14-0, and threw for another with just over two minutes remaining in the half. Ferris State led 21-14 at the break.

Chase Carter racked up 111 yards rushing on seven carries, and broke free for a 64-yard touchdown to start the third quarter. The Bulldogs ran for 363 total yards.

Bower scored his third rushing touchdown of the day and threw his second TD pass to Carson Gulker to put the game on ice and secure the repeat for the Bulldogs.

Bower finished 10 of 16 for 177 yards passing, along with 39 rushing yards on five carries.

Andrew Miller had 70 rushing yards and a touchdown on 22 carries for the Bisons (15-1, 11-0 Great American Conference), who are ranked second in the coaches’ poll.

Ferris State is now tied for the second-most Division II titles with four in all, joining Grand Valley State and Valdosta State. Northwest Missouri leads with six titles.

