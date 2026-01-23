Houston Christian takes on conference rival UT Rio Grande Valley

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (8-11, 4-6 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (7-12, 3-7 Southland)

Houston; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Koree Cotton and UT Rio Grande Valley take on Kylin Green and Houston Christian in Southland action Saturday.

The Huskies are 5-3 in home games. Houston Christian has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Vaqueros have gone 4-6 against Southland opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley is sixth in the Southland giving up 70.5 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

Houston Christian’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game UT Rio Grande Valley allows. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 74.3 points per game, 0.5 fewer than the 74.8 Houston Christian gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trent Johnson averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc. Demari Williams is shooting 49.4% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Cotton is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Vaqueros. Marvin McGhee III is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 2-8, averaging 67.1 points, 27.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Vaqueros: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press