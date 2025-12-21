Aiden Sherrell scores career-high 21 to lead No. 16 Alabama past Kennesaw State 92-81

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Aiden Sherrell scored a career-high 21 points to lead No. 16 Alabama to a 92-81 victory over Kennesaw State on Sunday.

The neutral-site game in northern Alabama included a pro-Crimson Tide crowd and hosted a coming-out party for Sherrell. The sophomore from Detroit scored 15 points in the first half and helped Alabama (9-3) build a 26-point lead.

The Tide held on from there despite getting outscored by 15 in the second half and ended up with four players scoring in double figures, including Aden Holloway (17), Labaron Philon Jr. (17) and Jalil Bethea (11).

Sherrell, though, was the biggest surprise. He made 8 of 10 shots, including his seventh 3-pointer of the season, and added seven rebounds, two blocks and an assist. He used five offensive rebounds to help top his previous scoring high by seven.

Simeon Cottle scored 20 to lead the Owls (8-4), who outrebounded the Tide 46-41 but were minus-eight in turnover margin. RJ Johnson added 16 points off bench.

Kennesaw State outscored Alabama 53-38 after intermission and may have found something to build on moving forward in Conference USA.

The Owls also hope playing in Huntsville could pay dividends in March, when 7,500-seat Propst Arena will host the Conference USA Tournament.

Still, Kennesaw State fell to 1-17 all-time against teams in the AP Top 25, 2-44 against teams currently in the Power Four and 0-12 against the Southeastern Conference.

Up next

Kennesaw State returns to Conference USA play at Liberty on Jan. 2.

Alabama hosts Yale on Dec. 29, the Tide’s final game before opening SEC action.

___

