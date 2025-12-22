Potter leads Utah Tech against Creighton after 23-point showing

Utah Tech Trailblazers (7-6) at Creighton Bluejays (7-5, 2-0 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -19.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech visits Creighton after Ethan Potter scored 23 points in Utah Tech’s 82-80 win against the Weber State Wildcats.

The Bluejays are 5-1 on their home court. Creighton is second in the Big East with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Blake Harper averaging 4.3.

The Trailblazers have gone 2-4 away from home. Utah Tech is third in the WAC with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Noah Bolanga averaging 4.9.

Creighton makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Utah Tech has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). Utah Tech has shot at a 47.0% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points above the 42.5% shooting opponents of Creighton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Dix is shooting 42.1% and averaging 11.8 points for the Bluejays. Isaac Traudt is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bolanga is shooting 27.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Trailblazers, while averaging 11.9 points and 5.7 rebounds. Potter is shooting 58.4% and averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Trailblazers: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

