Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
54.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

UC Riverside visits UCLA following Clark’s 30-point showing

Sponsored by:
By AP News

UC Riverside Highlanders (6-7, 1-1 Big West) at UCLA Bruins (9-3, 2-0 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA hosts UC Riverside after Skyy Clark scored 30 points in UCLA’s 108-87 victory against the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Bruins are 8-0 in home games. UCLA has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Highlanders are 3-6 on the road. UC Riverside is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UCLA averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.7 per game UC Riverside gives up. UC Riverside has shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of UCLA have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Bilodeau is scoring 17.5 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Bruins. Clark is averaging 14.9 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games.

Andrew Henderson is averaging 17.8 points for the Highlanders. De’Undrae Perteete Jr. is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3, averaging 81.1 points, 28.7 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.