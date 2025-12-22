No. 2 Georgia and Ole Miss match up in the Sugar Bowl

Ole Miss (12-1) vs. No. 2 Georgia (12-1), Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Georgia by 7. Against the spread: Georgia 6-7, Ole Miss 8-5.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Georgia Offense

Overall: 406.5 yards per game (46th in FBS)

Passing: 219.9 yards per game (76th)

Rushing: 186.6 yards per game (30th)

Scoring: 31.9 points per game (33rd)

Georgia Defense

Overall: 284.5 yards per game (12th in FBS)

Passing: 205.3 yards per game (48th)

Rushing: 79.2 yards per game (4th)

Scoring: 15.9 points per game (9th)

Ole Miss Offense

Overall: 498 yards per game (2nd in FBS)

Passing: 312.4 yards per game (3rd)

Rushing: 185.6 yards per game (33rd)

Scoring: 37.5 points per game (10th)

Ole Miss Defense

Overall: 339.8 yards per game (40th in FBS)

Passing: 192.1 yards per game (29th)

Rushing: 147.8 yards per game (66th)

Scoring: 19.3 points per game (22nd)

Ole Miss is 64th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 84.7% of trips. Georgia’s red zone defense ranks 7th at 71%.

Ole Miss is 76th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:38, compared to Georgia’s 3rd-ranked average of 33:59.

Team leaders

Georgia

Passing: Gunner Stockton, 2,686 yards, 23 TDs, 5 INTs, 70.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Nate Frazier, 861 yards on 158 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Zachariah Branch, 744 yards on 73 catches, 5 TDs

Ole Miss

Passing: Trinidad Chambliss, 3,298 yards, 19 TDs, 3 INTs, 66.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Kewan Lacy, 1,366 yards on 273 carries, 21 TDs

Receiving: Harrison Wallace III, 738 yards on 48 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Georgia defeated Alabama 28-7 on Saturday, Dec. 6. Stockton passed for 156 yards on 20-of-26 attempts (76.9%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 13 times for 39 yards. Frazier carried the ball 13 times for 52 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for eight yards. Branch recorded 53 yards on five catches with one touchdown.

Ole Miss defeated Tulane 41-10 on Saturday, Dec. 20. Chambliss led Ole Miss with 282 yards on 23-of-29 passing (79.3%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for 36 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Lacy carried the ball 15 times for 87 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for seven yards. Deuce Alexander had seven receptions for 87 yards.

By The Associated Press