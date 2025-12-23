Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
59.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Compton scores 21 off the bench as San Diego State beats Whittier 121-59

Sponsored by:
By AP News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Pharaoh Compton helped lead San Diego State over Whittier on Monday with 21 points off of the bench in a 121-59 win.

Compton shot 9 of 14 and added eight rebounds for the Aztecs (7-4), who had six players in double figures against their Division III opponents. Tae Simmons and Magoon Gwath each scored 15 points. Simmons added seven rebounds while going 6 of 7 from the field.

Jeremiah Oden added 14 points and six rebounds off the bench. Miles Heide added 12 points and Reese Dixon-Waters had 10.

Bryce Whitaker finished with 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting for the Poets (7-3).

San Diego State took the lead for good within the first two minutes of the game. The score was 62-30 at halftime, with Compton racking up 15 points.

The Aztecs extended their lead to 81-34 during the second half, fueled by a 13-0 scoring run. Gwath scored a team-high nine points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.