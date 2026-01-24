Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Light Fog
39.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Wisconsin plays USC, looks for 6th straight win

Sponsored by:
By AP News

USC Trojans (14-5, 3-5 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (14-5, 6-2 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin comes into a matchup against USC as winners of five straight games.

The Badgers are 10-1 in home games. Wisconsin has a 13-5 record against teams over .500.

The Trojans have gone 3-5 against Big Ten opponents. USC ranks ninth in the Big Ten with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Ezra Ausar averaging 2.0.

Wisconsin makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than USC has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). USC has shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points greater than the 44.0% shooting opponents of Wisconsin have averaged.

The Badgers and Trojans face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Blackwell is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, while averaging 18.5 points. Nicholas Boyd is averaging 18.7 points and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games.

Chad Baker-Mazara is shooting 44.6% and averaging 18.6 points for the Trojans. Ausar is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 7-3, averaging 81.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.