Pinion and South Florida host Florida Atlantic

Florida Atlantic Owls (14-6, 6-1 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (12-7, 4-2 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida takes on Florida Atlantic after Joseph Pinion scored 23 points in South Florida’s 82-69 win over the UAB Blazers.

The Bulls are 7-2 in home games. South Florida leads the AAC averaging 89.8 points and is shooting 43.9%.

The Owls are 6-1 against conference opponents. Florida Atlantic averages 83.1 points and has outscored opponents by 10.1 points per game.

South Florida is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 42.5% Florida Atlantic allows to opponents. Florida Atlantic averages 83.1 points per game, 4.0 more than the 79.1 South Florida allows to opponents.

The Bulls and Owls square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Izaiyah Nelson is averaging 15.7 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Bulls. Pinion is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Kanaan Carlyle is shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 14.6 points and 3.2 assists. Isaiah Elohim is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 7-3, averaging 90.1 points, 40.2 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Owls: 7-3, averaging 84.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

By The Associated Press