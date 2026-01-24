Dunn leads USC against No. 7 Michigan after 23-point performance

USC Trojans (11-8, 3-5 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (16-3, 7-1 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: USC visits No. 7 Michigan after Kara Dunn scored 23 points in USC’s 74-68 loss to the Michigan State Spartans.

The Wolverines have gone 10-0 in home games. Michigan is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Trojans are 3-5 in Big Ten play. USC scores 68.5 points while outscoring opponents by 9.3 points per game.

Michigan makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.9 percentage points higher than USC has allowed to its opponents (37.3%). USC has shot at a 40.3% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points greater than the 37.4% shooting opponents of Michigan have averaged.

The Wolverines and Trojans face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Olson is averaging 17.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Wolverines. Syla Swords is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jazzy Davidson is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Trojans. Dunn is averaging 17.8 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 83.5 points, 37.3 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Trojans: 4-6, averaging 65.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press