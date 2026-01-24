Rutgers hosts Sellers and No. 25 Washington

Washington Huskies (15-4, 5-3 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-10, 1-7 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Washington takes on Rutgers after Sayvia Sellers scored 24 points in Washington’s 81-65 win against the Penn State Lady Lions.

The Scarlet Knights are 8-5 on their home court. Rutgers gives up 65.2 points and has been outscored by 5.6 points per game.

The Huskies are 5-3 against Big Ten opponents. Washington averages 73.8 points and has outscored opponents by 15.7 points per game.

Rutgers is shooting 36.5% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 38.5% Washington allows to opponents. Washington scores 8.6 more points per game (73.8) than Rutgers gives up (65.2).

The Scarlet Knights and Huskies square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Imani Lester is averaging 11.1 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights. Nene Ndiaye is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Sellers is scoring 18.7 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Huskies. Avery Howell is averaging 13.0 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 2-8, averaging 56.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 34.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Huskies: 7-3, averaging 75.8 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press