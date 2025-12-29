Miami (OH) visits Bowling Green following Shackelford’s 21-point game

Miami (OH) RedHawks (13-0, 1-0 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (10-3, 1-0 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green hosts Miami (OH) after Josiah Shackelford scored 21 points in Bowling Green’s 125-66 win against the Siena Heights Saints.

The Falcons are 6-2 in home games. Bowling Green is fourth in the MAC scoring 88.6 points while shooting 49.8% from the field.

The RedHawks are 1-0 against MAC opponents. Miami (OH) averages 10.1 turnovers per game and is 10-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Bowling Green makes 49.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.8 percentage points higher than Miami (OH) has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Miami (OH) averages 11.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.5 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Bowling Green allows.

The Falcons and RedHawks meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javontae Campbell is averaging 15.5 points, 4.2 assists and 3.7 steals for the Falcons. Sam Towns is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Brant Byers is shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, while averaging 14.5 points. Almar Atlason is averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 7-3, averaging 86.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 11.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

RedHawks: 10-0, averaging 94.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 54.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

