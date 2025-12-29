Senior Ken Seals gets chance to lead his hometown Horned Frogs against No. 16 Trojans in Alamo Bowl

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Senior quarterback Ken Seals will get a chance to lead his hometown TCU Horned Frogs against No. 16 Southern California in the Alamo Bowl on Tuesday after Josh Hoover opted to enter the transfer portal.

Hoover led TCU (8-4) for two prolific years, setting school records for passing yards (3,949) and touchdowns (27) in 2024 and throwing for 3,472 yards and 29 touchdowns this season.

His departure created a huge void in the Horned Frogs’ explosive offense less than two weeks before their third straight bowl appearance, this time against USC (9-3).

“We felt as a staff for the longest time that we’ve had the best backup quarterback in the country, and now he’s got a chance to kind of ride off into the sunset for TCU,” tight ends coach Mitch Kirsch said.

Seals passed for 4,389 yards and 29 touchdowns over three seasons for Vanderbilt in 34 games, including 22 starts. He entered the transfer portal in January 2024 with the intention of returning home. He grew up about 23 miles from TCU’s campus.

“The fact that I got to come back home to play for the school that I grew up cheering for (and) with my family 20 minutes away in my last ever college football game is pretty unique and incredible experience for me,” Seals said. “It’s something that I didn’t think was going to happen, to be completely honest, be able to start a game for TCU. Now that the opportunity is here, I’m excited.”

It’s not just the staff that rallied behind Seals.

TCU wide receiver Eric McAlister, who was named to the AP All-America third team, stood up for Seals’ opportunity during a recent team meeting. McAlister urged his teammates to play in the Alamo Bowl.

“I really care for Ken,” McAllister said. “I’ve been preaching for Ken for a long time, even when Hoover was hurt and he was throwing the ball the first spring I was there.”

Running it back

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava announced on Dec. 16 that he will return for his senior season with the Trojans.

Maiava passed for 3,431 yards and 23 touchdowns this season for the Trojans.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound junior from Palolo, Hawaii, hopes to play in the NFL one day and join a growing list of signal-callers from the island.

“I was one of them kids looking at those guys who are now in the NFL who have paved the way for the younger generations, and not just people from Hawai’i but honestly across the world,” Maiava said. “Just to get to a place where you want to be and keeping your head down and just trusting in the work and the process.”

An opportunity

Kirsch will handle play-calling duties for TCU’s offense after former offensive coordinator Kendal Briles left to take the same role at South Carolina on Dec. 8.

Kirsch joined Horned Frogs coach Sonny Dykes’ staff in 2021 as a senior offensive analyst.

TCU enters the game averaging 30.3 points while passing for 3,513 yards and rushing for 1,591 yards.

Who’s with me?

McAlister did more than offer vocal support for Seals and the Horned Frogs. He backed it up by opting to play in the Alamo Bowl rather than sitting out and preparing for the NFL draft.

McAlister had 64 receptions for 1,121 yards and 10 touchdowns in his final collegiate season.

A 6-foot-3 wide receiver with elite speed, McAlister is expected to be a high draft pick.

“These guys counted on me all year,” McAlister said. “And then I found out Ken was going to play, and I was going to leave no one out there high and dry. Our OC left us, QB left us, and I really wasn’t going to sit at home and watch my teammates play a game that I really wanted to play in, so I’m here.”

