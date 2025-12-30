Utah Valley earns 73-66 victory against Cal Baptist

OREM, Utah (AP) — Jackson Holcombe’s 25 points helped Utah Valley defeat Cal Baptist 73-66 on Monday to extend its win streak to six games.

Holcombe had five assists and four steals for the Wolverines (11-3, 1-0 Western Athletic Conference). Trevan Leonhardt added 14 points while going 6 of 7 and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line and finished with eight assists and three blocks. Isaac Hawkins went 4 of 6 from the field to finish with nine points.

The Lancers (10-4, 0-1) were led in scoring by Dominique Daniels Jr., who finished with 17 points. Jonathan Griman added 12 points and seven rebounds for Cal Baptist. Martel Williams also had 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press