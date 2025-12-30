Skip to main content
Utah Valley earns 73-66 victory against Cal Baptist

By AP News

OREM, Utah (AP) — Jackson Holcombe’s 25 points helped Utah Valley defeat Cal Baptist 73-66 on Monday to extend its win streak to six games.

Holcombe had five assists and four steals for the Wolverines (11-3, 1-0 Western Athletic Conference). Trevan Leonhardt added 14 points while going 6 of 7 and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line and finished with eight assists and three blocks. Isaac Hawkins went 4 of 6 from the field to finish with nine points.

The Lancers (10-4, 0-1) were led in scoring by Dominique Daniels Jr., who finished with 17 points. Jonathan Griman added 12 points and seven rebounds for Cal Baptist. Martel Williams also had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

