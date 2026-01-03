Montas leads UMass-Lowell against Albany (NY) after 23-point game

Albany (NY) Great Danes (4-11) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (5-10)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: River Hawks -1.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell hosts Albany (NY) after Angel Montas scored 23 points in UMass-Lowell’s 90-62 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The River Hawks have gone 4-1 in home games. UMass-Lowell gives up 80.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.6 points per game.

The Great Danes are 1-7 on the road. Albany (NY) ranks sixth in the America East with 31.1 rebounds per game led by Okechukwu Okeke averaging 6.1.

UMass-Lowell is shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 45.8% Albany (NY) allows to opponents. Albany (NY) has shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points greater than the 46.3% shooting opponents of UMass-Lowell have averaged.

The River Hawks and Great Danes square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Green is averaging 14.5 points and 7.5 rebounds for the River Hawks. Darrel Yepdo is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nasir Muhammad averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Great Danes, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Amir Lindsey is averaging 16.8 points and 4.5 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 4-6, averaging 78.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Great Danes: 2-8, averaging 72.7 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press