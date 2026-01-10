Howard heads to Maryland-Eastern Shore for conference showdown

Howard Bison (9-7, 0-1 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (5-13, 1-0 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -2.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Joseph Locandro and Maryland-Eastern Shore host Bryce Harris and Howard in MEAC play.

The Hawks are 3-1 on their home court. Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 3-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Bison are 0-1 in MEAC play. Howard is second in the MEAC giving up 70.5 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

Maryland-Eastern Shore is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.2% Howard allows to opponents. Howard averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Maryland-Eastern Shore allows.

The Hawks and Bison square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Locandro is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Hawks. Dorion Staples is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Harris is averaging 18 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Bison. Cam Gillus is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 2-8, averaging 66.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Bison: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press