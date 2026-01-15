Towson Tigers play the Monmouth Hawks on 6-game win streak

Monmouth Hawks (10-5, 3-1 CAA) at Towson Tigers (10-5, 3-0 CAA)

Towson, Maryland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson will attempt to keep its six-game win streak intact when the Tigers take on Monmouth.

The Tigers are 7-1 on their home court. Towson is 2-4 against opponents over .500.

The Hawks are 3-1 against CAA opponents. Monmouth is third in the CAA with 12.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Alexis Davis averaging 4.0.

Towson makes 40.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Monmouth has allowed to its opponents (37.8%). Monmouth averages 65.6 points per game, 2.9 fewer than the 68.5 Towson gives up.

The Tigers and Hawks match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tilda Sjokvist is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 10.1 points and 3.9 assists. India Johnston is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Madalena Amaro is averaging six points, 3.6 assists and two steals for the Hawks. Divine Dibula is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 68.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Hawks: 8-2, averaging 67.5 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 10.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press