Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
52.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Boozer’s 30 points, 14 rebounds lead No. 6 Duke to an 80-50 win over Stanford

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Duke Stanford Basketball

Duke Stanford Basketball

Photo Icon View Photos

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Boozer had 30 points and 14 rebounds and No. 6 Duke beat Stanford 80-50 on Saturday in the Blue Devils’ first visit to Maples Pavilion.

Boozer shot 12 for 17 to follow up his 21-point, 13-rebound performance in Duke’s 71-56 win at California on Wednesday night. Late in the first half Saturday, he cut through the paint to make a two-handed slam putback of a miss by Maliq Brown.

Isaiah Evans scored 15 points and Patrick Ngongba II added 13 for the Blue Devils (17-1, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) in front of a standing-room only, sellout crowd at Maples Pavilion, where Duke fans represented in every section of the arena.

Jeremy Dent-Smith scored 18 points for Stanford (14-5, 3-3 ACC), which committed 18 turnovers leading to 22 points by Duke.

The Cardinal faced a third straight ranked opponent at home and had won the previous two, including a 95-90 victory over North Carolina on Wednesday. That matched the most wins against Top-25 competition in a season since the Cardinal had five victories in 2013-14, when they last reached the NCAA Tournament.

AJ Rohosy added eight points and 11 rebounds for the Cardinal, who shot 6 for 25 from deep and began 1 for 9 to fall behind in a hurry.

Stanford freshman Ebuka Okorie was limited to nine points — missing four of his five 3-pointers — after scoring 36 points against the Tar Heels.

The Cardinal had their first sellout since Feb. 10, 2024, against USC.

Up next

Duke: Hosts Wake Forest next Saturday.

Stanford: Hosts rival California next Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

By JANIE McCAULEY
AP Sports Writer

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.