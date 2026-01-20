Grand Canyon hosts San Diego State following Byrd’s 21-point game

San Diego State Aztecs (13-4, 7-0 MWC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (11-6, 4-2 MWC)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State plays Grand Canyon after Miles Byrd scored 21 points in San Diego State’s 83-79 victory over the New Mexico Lobos.

The Antelopes have gone 8-2 at home. Grand Canyon ranks second in the MWC with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Efe Demirel averaging 2.4.

The Aztecs are 7-0 in conference play. San Diego State scores 82.0 points and has outscored opponents by 9.8 points per game.

Grand Canyon makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than San Diego State has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). San Diego State has shot at a 48.2% rate from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Grand Canyon have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Henley is shooting 47.0% and averaging 16.9 points for the Antelopes. Makaih Williams is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

BJ Davis is scoring 11.6 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Aztecs. Byrd is averaging 11.5 points and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 7-3, averaging 75.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Aztecs: 9-1, averaging 82.8 points, 37.4 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press