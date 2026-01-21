Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
50.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Hall scores 19, Pettiford adds 17, Auburn beats Ole Miss 78-66

Sponsored by:
By AP News

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Keyshawn Hall scored 19 points, Tahaad Pettiford added 17, and Auburn beat Mississippi 78-66 on Tuesday night, the Tigers’ first true road win of the season.

The Tigers have won 10 straight against Ole Miss and lead the series 87-64.

KeShawn Murphy had 16 points and a career-high tying 14 rebounds for Auburn (12-7, 3-3 SEC). Sebastian Williams-Adams had 10 points, two steals and two blocks.

Pettiford and Murphy made back-to-back layups before Elyjah Freeman threw down a dunk that made it 23-19 and Auburn led the rest of the way.

The Rebels used a 14-4 run to trim their deficit to 66-63 but Pettiford answered with a three-point play, threw down a high-flying dunk, and then made two free throws that gave Auburn a seven-point lead with a minute left.

AJ Storr scored 13 of his 18 in the second half for Ole Miss (11-8, 3-3). Travis Perry, who hit five 3-pointers, and Patton Pinkins added 15 points apiece. The Rebels had their three-game win streak snapped.

Auburn made just 2 of 17 (12%) from 3-point range but set season highs for free throws made (32) and attempted (39).

Up next

Auburn: The Tigers visit No. 16 Florida on Saturday.

Ole Miss: The Rebels play Saturday at Kentucky.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.