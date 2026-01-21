Hall scores 19, Pettiford adds 17, Auburn beats Ole Miss 78-66

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Keyshawn Hall scored 19 points, Tahaad Pettiford added 17, and Auburn beat Mississippi 78-66 on Tuesday night, the Tigers’ first true road win of the season.

The Tigers have won 10 straight against Ole Miss and lead the series 87-64.

KeShawn Murphy had 16 points and a career-high tying 14 rebounds for Auburn (12-7, 3-3 SEC). Sebastian Williams-Adams had 10 points, two steals and two blocks.

Pettiford and Murphy made back-to-back layups before Elyjah Freeman threw down a dunk that made it 23-19 and Auburn led the rest of the way.

The Rebels used a 14-4 run to trim their deficit to 66-63 but Pettiford answered with a three-point play, threw down a high-flying dunk, and then made two free throws that gave Auburn a seven-point lead with a minute left.

AJ Storr scored 13 of his 18 in the second half for Ole Miss (11-8, 3-3). Travis Perry, who hit five 3-pointers, and Patton Pinkins added 15 points apiece. The Rebels had their three-game win streak snapped.

Auburn made just 2 of 17 (12%) from 3-point range but set season highs for free throws made (32) and attempted (39).

