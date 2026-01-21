Idaho plays Sacramento State following Gardner’s 27-point game

Idaho Vandals (13-5, 4-1 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (9-9, 3-2 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho faces Sacramento State after Kyra Gardner scored 27 points in Idaho’s 95-76 win against the Weber State Wildcats.

The Hornets are 6-2 in home games. Sacramento State has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Vandals are 4-1 in Big Sky play. Idaho scores 80.7 points while outscoring opponents by 11.6 points per game.

Sacramento State’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Idaho allows. Idaho averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Sacramento State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Benthe Versteeg is averaging 10.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and five assists for the Hornets. Rubi Gray is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

Gardner is shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, while averaging 13.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.6 steals. Hope Hassmann is averaging 12.6 points and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 61.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Vandals: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 41.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press