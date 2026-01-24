Northwestern hosts Jaquez and No. 3 UCLA

UCLA Bruins (18-1, 8-0 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (8-11, 2-6 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 UCLA takes on Northwestern after Gabriela Jaquez scored 25 points in UCLA’s 96-48 victory over the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Wildcats have gone 6-4 in home games. Northwestern has a 3-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bruins have gone 8-0 against Big Ten opponents. UCLA has a 14-1 record against teams over .500.

Northwestern’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game UCLA gives up. UCLA averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Northwestern gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Sullivan is shooting 56.4% and averaging 22.1 points for the Wildcats. Tayla Thomas is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Lauren Betts is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Bruins. Gianna Kneepkens is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 63.8 points, 27.3 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Bruins: 10-0, averaging 91.2 points, 40.3 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 52.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press