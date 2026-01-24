Stanford visits Cal after Twidale’s 36-point showing

Stanford Cardinal (15-5, 4-3 ACC) at California Golden Bears (11-9, 2-5 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal takes on Stanford after Lulu Twidale scored 36 points in Cal’s 73-58 victory against the Boston College Eagles.

The Golden Bears have gone 9-1 at home. Cal averages 69.1 points while outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The Cardinal are 4-3 in ACC play. Stanford is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Cal makes 43.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than Stanford has allowed to its opponents (36.6%). Stanford has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points above the 39.5% shooting opponents of Cal have averaged.

The Golden Bears and Cardinal square off Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Twidale is scoring 14.5 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Golden Bears. Sakima Walker is averaging 12.1 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Chloe Clardy is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, while averaging 10.8 points and 1.7 steals. Courtney Ogden is shooting 56.4% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 4-6, averaging 69.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Cardinal: 7-3, averaging 66.4 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press