Syracuse visits No. 16 North Carolina after Wilson’s 22-point performance

Syracuse Orange (13-9, 4-5 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (17-4, 5-3 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 North Carolina takes on Syracuse after Caleb Wilson scored 22 points in North Carolina’s 91-75 victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Tar Heels have gone 12-0 in home games. North Carolina has a 15-4 record against teams over .500.

The Orange are 4-5 in conference play. Syracuse averages 75.8 points while outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game.

North Carolina scores 83.0 points, 13.0 more per game than the 70.0 Syracuse allows. Syracuse has shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points above the 40.1% shooting opponents of North Carolina have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is shooting 58.8% and averaging 20.0 points for the Tar Heels. Henri Veesaar is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

Naithan George is averaging 9.5 points, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Orange. Donnie Freeman is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 85.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Orange: 5-5, averaging 77.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press