Lee and Lamar host SE Louisiana

SE Louisiana Lions (6-16, 3-10 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (11-11, 6-7 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar faces SE Louisiana after Rob Lee Jr. scored 25 points in Lamar’s 64-63 loss to the McNeese Cowboys.

The Cardinals are 6-5 in home games. Lamar is 4-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Lions are 3-10 in Southland play. SE Louisiana is ninth in the Southland with 29.5 rebounds per game led by Isaiah Gaines averaging 6.1.

Lamar is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 44.6% SE Louisiana allows to opponents. SE Louisiana averages 65.0 points per game, 3.7 fewer than the 68.7 Lamar gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: King-Njhsanni Wilhite is averaging 6.6 points for the Cardinals. Lee is averaging 17.6 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games.

Jeremy Elyzee is averaging 11.2 points for the Lions. Gaines is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 64.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press