Incarnate Word visits Texas A&M-CC after Pyke’s 33-point outing

Incarnate Word Cardinals (9-13, 4-9 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (12-10, 8-5 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word takes on Texas A&M-CC after Jordan Pyke scored 33 points in Incarnate Word’s 106-93 loss to the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Islanders have gone 7-3 in home games. Texas A&M-CC is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cardinals are 4-9 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word has a 3-6 record against opponents over .500.

Texas A&M-CC is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 46.4% Incarnate Word allows to opponents. Incarnate Word scores 9.7 more points per game (76.7) than Texas A&M-CC gives up to opponents (67.0).

The Islanders and Cardinals meet Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sheldon Williams is averaging 11.4 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Islanders. Nick Shogbonyo is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Tahj Staveskie is shooting 45.3% and averaging 18.1 points for the Cardinals. Davion Bailey is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 7-3, averaging 69.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press