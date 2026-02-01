SFA hosts Johnson and McNeese

McNeese Cowboys (18-4, 11-2 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (19-3, 12-1 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese visits SFA after Larry Johnson scored 22 points in McNeese’s 64-63 win against the Lamar Cardinals.

The Lumberjacks are 11-0 in home games. SFA scores 78.4 points while outscoring opponents by 13.2 points per game.

The Cowboys are 11-2 in Southland play. McNeese averages 82.2 points and has outscored opponents by 14.7 points per game.

SFA scores 78.4 points, 10.9 more per game than the 67.5 McNeese allows. McNeese has shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points higher than the 40.7% shooting opponents of SFA have averaged.

The Lumberjacks and Cowboys face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keon Thompson is averaging 17.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Lumberjacks. Lateef Patrick is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Johnson is averaging 17.4 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Cowboys. Tyshawn Archie is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 9-1, averaging 75.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Cowboys: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press