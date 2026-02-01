Weber State Wildcats take on the Sacramento State Hornets on 9-game skid

Sacramento State Hornets (11-11, 5-4 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (6-16, 0-9 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State will try to end its nine-game losing streak when the Wildcats take on Sacramento State.

The Wildcats are 4-6 on their home court. Weber State is third in the Big Sky with 13.9 assists per game led by Sydney White averaging 3.8.

The Hornets have gone 5-4 against Big Sky opponents. Sacramento State averages 63.5 points and has outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game.

Weber State makes 40.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Sacramento State has allowed to its opponents (37.5%). Sacramento State averages 63.5 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the 67.6 Weber State gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lanae Billy is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 12 points. Antoniette Emma-Nnopu is averaging 11.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Keanna Salave’a is averaging 6.3 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Hornets. Rubi Gray is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 1-9, averaging 60.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Hornets: 5-5, averaging 56.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press