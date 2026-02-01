Coppin State hosts Harris and Howard

Howard Bison (13-9, 3-3 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (3-20, 1-5 MEAC)

Baltimore; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard plays Coppin State after Bryce Harris scored 27 points in Howard’s 88-60 win against the Norfolk State Spartans.

The Eagles are 1-4 in home games. Coppin State is eighth in the MEAC in team defense, giving up 85.3 points while holding opponents to 48.6% shooting.

The Bison have gone 3-3 against MEAC opponents. Howard has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Coppin State scores 66.1 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than the 69.6 Howard allows. Howard averages 74.6 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 85.3 Coppin State gives up to opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khali Horton averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc. Hussain Williams is shooting 38.9% and averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

Alex Cotton averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 7.8 points while shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc. Cedric Taylor III is averaging 15.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 1-9, averaging 68.3 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.0 points per game.

Bison: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

By The Associated Press