Carpenter leads North Carolina Central against Maryland-Eastern Shore after 21-point outing

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (8-14, 4-1 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (7-12, 3-1 MEAC)

Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central plays Maryland-Eastern Shore after Tekao Carpenter scored 21 points in North Carolina Central’s 83-69 loss to the Howard Bison.

The Eagles are 5-3 in home games. North Carolina Central averages 15.4 assists per game to lead the MEAC, paced by Dionte Johnson with 6.0.

The Hawks are 4-1 against MEAC opponents. Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

North Carolina Central is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 43.3% Maryland-Eastern Shore allows to opponents. Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 64.3 points per game, 13.8 fewer points than the 78.1 North Carolina Central allows to opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gage Lattimore is shooting 40.3% and averaging 18.5 points for the Eagles. Carpenter is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Zion Obanla is averaging 9.8 points for the Hawks. Dorion Staples is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 66.3 points, 28.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press