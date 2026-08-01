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Sydney Taylor’s 29 points, last second 3-pointer give Sky an 84-83 win over Liberty

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By AP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Sydney Taylor hit a 3-pointer with less than a second remaining and finished with 29 points as the Chicago Sky beat the Las Vegas Aces 84-83 on Saturday.

Taylor broke from the lane and curled around a screen at the top of the key to take an inbounds pass from Natasha Cloud for the catch-and-shoot winner that ended the Sky’s seven-game losing streak against the defending champions. It also gave first-year Chicago coach Tyler his first win against his former team.

Chicago took a timeout and advanced the ball after A’ja Wilson, who scored 36 points, made a layup with 3.2 seconds left.

Cloud had 11 points and DiJonai Carrington 10 for the Sky (11-18), who were 0-6 in overtime and one-score games.

Jackie Young had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Aces (20-9). Wilson also had a double-double with 12 rebounds. NaLyssa Smith added 17 points and Las Vegas reserves contributed just five points.

The Sky were down 10 with 7 1/2 minutes to play before taking a 79-78 lead on a basket by Elizabeth Williams with 2:25 to go. It was their first lead since 11-9.

Young had 10 points, six rebounds and two assists as the Aces built a 20-16 lead after one quarter. She had the last two 3-pointers and Las Vegas had three in a 9-0 run that turned an 11-9 deficit into an 18—11 lead.

Wilson had nine points in the second quarter and the Aces led 40-37 at the half.

Wilson scored 13 points in the third quarter when the Aces turned a one-point lead into a 13-point edge and taking a 65-55 advantage into the fourth quarter.

Up next

Aces: Game two of their five-game trip is Monday in Atlanta

Sky: The third game of their five-game homestand is against Phoenix on Monday.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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