Fresno State visits San Diego State in Pac-12 action

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Fresno State (4-2) at San Diego State (2-4), Oct. 17 at 10:30 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Fresno State by 9.5. Against the spread: Fresno State 5-1, San Diego State 1-5.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

Fresno State Offense

Overall: 365.3 yards per game (94th in FBS)

Passing: 224.0 yards per game (78th)

Rushing: 141.3 yards per game (91st)

Scoring: 28.3 points per game (74th)

Fresno State Defense

Overall: 384.3 yards per game (101st in FBS)

Passing: 219.2 yards per game (86th)

Rushing: 165.2 yards per game (101st)

Scoring: 20.0 points per game (42nd)

San Diego State Offense

Overall: 277.7 yards per game (135th in FBS)

Passing: 143.2 yards per game (131st)

Rushing: 134.5 yards per game (100th)

Scoring: 22.8 points per game (104th)

San Diego State Defense

Overall: 477.8 yards per game (135th in FBS)

Passing: 299.2 yards per game (137th)

Rushing: 178.7 yards per game (114th)

Scoring: 35.0 points per game (131st)

San Diego State is 133rd in third down percentage, converting 26.9% of the time. Fresno State ranks 49th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 34.2%.

San Diego State is 89th in the FBS with a -2 turnover margin, compared to Fresno State’s 5th-ranked +8 margin.

Fresno State ranks 5th in the FBS averaging 32.0 penalty yards per game.

San Diego State ranks 125th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 71.4% of trips. Fresno State’s red zone defense ranks 64th at 83.3%.

San Diego State is 138th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 24:11, compared to Fresno State’s 87th-ranked average of 29:19.

Team leaders

Fresno State

Passing: Jayden Mandal, 1,252 yards, 8 TDs, 1 INT, 64.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Rayshon Luke, 286 yards on 42 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Josiah Freeman, 375 yards on 28 catches, 2 TDs

San Diego State

Passing: Jayden Denegal, 784 yards, 6 TDs, 5 INTs, 53.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Javion Kinnard, 355 yards on 67 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Nathan Acevedo, 177 yards on 16 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Fresno State was beaten by Boise State 38-31 on Oct. 10. Mandal threw for 218 yards on 19-of-33 attempts (57.6%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball seven times for 26 yards and one rushing touchdown. Bryson Donelson had 31 rushing yards on four carries, adding two receptions for 29 yards. Ezekiel Avit put up 96 yards on six catches with two touchdowns.

San Diego State fell 66-14 to Oregon State on Oct. 10. Denegal passed for 78 yards on 5-of-19 attempts (26.3%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Kinnard had 43 rushing yards on 11 carries. Jaylon Hawkins had one reception for 43 yards.

Next game

Fresno State hosts Oregon State on Oct. 31. San Diego State plays at Colorado State on Oct. 24.

By The Associated Press