UTEP hosts San Jose State in MWC matchup

San Jose State (3-3) at UTEP (1-5), Oct. 17 at 9 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: San Jose State by 9.5. Against the spread: San Jose State 3-3, UTEP 1-5.

How to watch: MW+

Key stats

San Jose State Offense

Overall: 377.8 yards per game (81st in FBS)

Passing: 254.8 yards per game (47th)

Rushing: 123.0 yards per game (114th)

Scoring: 21.0 points per game (114th)

San Jose State Defense

Overall: 377.0 yards per game (92nd in FBS)

Passing: 234.0 yards per game (101st)

Rushing: 143.0 yards per game (75th)

Scoring: 23.5 points per game (71st)

UTEP Offense

Overall: 257.0 yards per game (138th in FBS)

Passing: 130.2 yards per game (133rd)

Rushing: 126.8 yards per game (109th)

Scoring: 15.8 points per game (132nd)

UTEP Defense

Overall: 393.7 yards per game (110th in FBS)

Passing: 206.8 yards per game (69th)

Rushing: 186.8 yards per game (120th)

Scoring: 39.5 points per game (135th)

San Jose State ranks 114th in third down percentage, converting 32.5% of the time. UTEP ranks 132nd on defense, holding its opponents to 48.6%.

UTEP is 133rd in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 64.3% of trips. San Jose State’s red zone defense ranks 46th at 80.0%.

Both teams rank low in time of possession. San Jose State is 130th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:01, while UTEP’s 112th-ranked average is 28:06.

Team leaders

San Jose State

Passing: Luke Weaver, 1,529 yards, 11 TDs, 6 INTs, 63.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Jabari Bates, 556 yards on 120 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Carson Clark, 405 yards on 37 catches, 4 TDs

UTEP

Passing: E.J. Colson, 541 yards, 7 TDs, 3 INTs, 63.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Raymond Moore III, 359 yards on 48 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Carver Cheeks, 179 yards on 16 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

San Jose State fell to Wyoming 16-13 on Oct. 9. Weaver passed for 251 yards on 26-of-38 attempts (68.4%) with no touchdowns and one interception. Bates carried the ball 16 times for 69 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for three yards. Clark had eight receptions for 91 yards.

UTEP lost 30-13 to Nevada on Oct. 10. Moore led UTEP with 132 yards on 16-of-26 passing (61.5%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 15 times for 65 yards. Lamar Sperling had 10 rushing yards on three carries. Jaden Smith recorded 56 yards on four catches with one touchdown.

Next game

San Jose State plays at Nevada on Oct. 24. UTEP plays at North Dakota State on Oct. 31.

By The Associated Press