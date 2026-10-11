Wisconsin visits No. 12 UCLA in Big Ten matchup

Wisconsin (4-1) at No. 12 UCLA (5-0), Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: UCLA by 3. Against the spread: UCLA 4-0-1, Wisconsin 3-2.

How to watch: NBC

Key stats

UCLA Offense

Overall: 458.2 yards per game (27th in FBS)

Passing: 205.0 yards per game (93rd)

Rushing: 253.2 yards per game (6th)

Scoring: 39.2 points per game (18th)

UCLA Defense

Overall: 308.0 yards per game (32nd in FBS)

Passing: 220.4 yards per game (89th)

Rushing: 87.6 yards per game (15th)

Scoring: 18.0 points per game (30th)

Wisconsin Offense

Overall: 379.4 yards per game (78th in FBS)

Passing: 226.4 yards per game (76th)

Rushing: 153.0 yards per game (72nd)

Scoring: 31.6 points per game (58th)

Wisconsin Defense

Overall: 267.2 yards per game (15th in FBS)

Passing: 152.6 yards per game (9th)

Rushing: 114.6 yards per game (35th)

Scoring: 16.6 points per game (24th)

Both teams perform well defensively on third down. UCLA is 4th in the FBS, allowing opponents to convert 25.4% of the time. Wisconsin ranks 17th, allowing a 30.1% third down conversion rate.

Wisconsin ranks 89th in the FBS with a -2 turnover margin, compared to UCLA’s 3rd-ranked +12 margin.

UCLA is 134th in the FBS averaging 84.2 penalty yards per game, compared to Wisconsin’s 43rd-ranked 51.2 per-game average.

Wisconsin ranks 116th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 92.9% of trips. UCLA’s red zone offense ranks 107th, scoring on 79.2% of red zone opportunities.

Wisconsin ranks 99th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:38, compared to UCLA’s 12th-ranked average of 33:25.

Team leaders

UCLA

Passing: Nico Iamaleava, 982 yards, 4 TDs, 4 INTs, 62.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Wayne Knight, 548 yards on 71 carries, 10 TDs

Receiving: Semaj Morgan, 229 yards on 19 catches, 2 TDs

Wisconsin

Passing: Colton Joseph, 1,132 yards, 10 TDs, 5 INTs, 56.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Joseph, 262 yards on 51 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Tyrell Henry, 339 yards on 26 catches, 1 TD

Last game

UCLA won 17-15 over Oregon on Oct. 10. Iamaleava led UCLA with 162 yards on 10-of-17 passing (58.8%) for no touchdowns and two interceptions. Knight had 103 rushing yards on 22 carries and one touchdown, adding three receptions for 12 yards and one touchdown. Aidan Mizell had one reception for 62 yards.

Wisconsin won 31-3 over Michigan State on Oct. 3. Joseph threw for 145 yards on 9-of-20 attempts (45.0%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 13 times for 141 yards and one rushing touchdown. Darrion Dupree carried the ball 19 times for 61 yards, adding one reception for two yards. Malachi Coleman recorded 46 yards on one catch with one touchdown.

Next game

UCLA hosts Michigan State on Oct. 24. Wisconsin hosts No. 19 USC on Oct. 24.

By The Associated Press