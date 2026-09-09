Florida International hosts Buffalo in Week 2

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Buffalo (1-0) at Florida International (0-1), Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Florida International by 10.5. Against the spread: Florida International 1-0, Buffalo 0-1.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Florida International Offense

Overall: 381 yards per game (84th in FBS)

Passing: 301 yards per game (37th)

Rushing: 80 yards per game (121st)

Scoring: 9 points per game (127th)

Florida International Defense

Overall: 208 yards per game (33rd in FBS)

Passing: 100 yards per game (22nd)

Rushing: 108 yards per game (69th)

Scoring: 19 points per game (78th)

Buffalo Offense

Overall: 340 yards per game (102nd in FBS)

Passing: 189 yards per game (96th)

Rushing: 151 yards per game (79th)

Scoring: 21 points per game (92nd)

Buffalo Defense

Overall: 276 yards per game (55th in FBS)

Passing: 204 yards per game (80th)

Rushing: 72 yards per game (40th)

Scoring: 17 points per game (74th)

Florida International ranks 113th in third down percentage, converting 29.4% of the time. Buffalo ranks 38th on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 26.3%.

Florida International is 131st in the FBS with a -3 turnover margin, compared to Buffalo’s 62nd-ranked even margin.

Buffalo ranks 135th in the FBS averaging 119 penalty yards per game, compared to Florida International’s 64th-ranked 50 per-game average.

Both teams have strong red zone offenses, each scoring on 100% of trips to lead the FBS.

Team leaders

Florida International

Passing: J.J. Kohl, 301 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs, 62 completion percentage

Rushing: Kohl, 31 yards on 6 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Maguire Anderson, 87 yards on 8 catches, 0 TDs

Buffalo

Passing: Elijah Holmes, 189 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 55.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Messiah Burch, 74 yards on 8 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Chance Morrow, 48 yards on 7 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Florida International fell to South Florida 19-9 on Sept. 5. Kohl led Florida International with 301 yards on 31-of-50 passing (62.0%) for one touchdown and two interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for 31 yards. Anthony Carrie had 31 rushing yards on 10 carries. Anderson had eight receptions for 87 yards.

Buffalo defeated Albany 21-17 on Sept. 3. Holmes led Buffalo with 189 yards on 26-of-47 passing (55.3%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. Burch had 74 rushing yards on eight carries. Morrow recorded 48 yards on seven catches with three touchdowns.

Next game

Florida International plays at Florida Atlantic on Sept. 19. Buffalo plays at No. 16 Penn State on Sept. 19.

By The Associated Press