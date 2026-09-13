Texas State meets North Texas

North Texas (1-1) at Texas State (0-2), Sept. 19 at 12 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Texas State by 3. Against the spread: Texas State 0-2, North Texas 2-0.

How to watch: USA

Key stats

Texas State Offense

Overall: 415.0 yards per game (65th in FBS)

Passing: 190.0 yards per game (102nd)

Rushing: 225.0 yards per game (29th)

Scoring: 16.5 points per game (126th)

Texas State Defense

Overall: 457.0 yards per game (130th in FBS)

Passing: 309.0 yards per game (134th)

Rushing: 148.0 yards per game (98th)

Scoring: 45.0 points per game (136th)

North Texas Offense

Overall: 405.5 yards per game (74th in FBS)

Passing: 238.0 yards per game (61st)

Rushing: 167.5 yards per game (70th)

Scoring: 30.0 points per game (75th)

North Texas Defense

Overall: 333.0 yards per game (76th in FBS)

Passing: 217.0 yards per game (85th)

Rushing: 116.0 yards per game (68th)

Scoring: 29.0 points per game (113th)

North Texas ranks 117th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 46.4% of the time. Texas State ranks 14th on offense, converting on 56.7% of third downs.

Texas State is 136th in the FBS with a -5 turnover margin, compared to North Texas’ 15th-ranked +3 margin.

North Texas is 121st in the FBS with 76.0 penalty yards per game.

Texas State is 83rd in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 90.0% of trips. North Texas’ red zone offense ranks 1st, scoring on 100.0% of red zone opportunities.

North Texas ranks 14th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 34:48.

Team leaders

Texas State

Passing: Brad Jackson, 342 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs, 60.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Torrance Burgess Jr., 183 yards on 29 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Kylen Evans, 102 yards on 6 catches, 0 TDs

North Texas

Passing: Tayven Jackson, 425 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 68.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Jahiem White, 185 yards on 26 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Corri Milliner, 131 yards on 7 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Texas State fell 31-26 to UTSA on Sept. 12. Brad Jackson led Texas State with 192 yards on 17-of-30 passing (56.7%) for one touchdown and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 14 times for 39 yards and one rushing touchdown. Burgess carried the ball 17 times for 149 yards, adding one reception for six yards. Evans recorded 96 yards on five catches.

North Texas won 44-6 over UNLV on Sept. 12. Tayven Jackson passed for 233 yards on 15-of-26 attempts (57.7%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball seven times for 15 yards and one rushing touchdown. White carried the ball 12 times for 124 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for 34 yards and one touchdown. Milliner recorded 65 yards on three catches.

Next game

Texas State hosts Incarnate Word on Sept. 26. North Texas hosts Houston Christian on Sept. 26.

By The Associated Press